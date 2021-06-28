Fighter bets all his salary on his victory and loses his UFC Vegas 30 pay

A curious and unusual situation marked the second fight of the UFC Vegas 30 undercard. Needing to win so as not to feel at risk of his permanence. Justin Jaynes arrived and bet his entire salary on a win against Charles Rosa.

The fighter of Xtreme Couture He did not make the fight he expected and lost by unanimous decision. With the result, he lost his salary of $ 25,000 dollars.

Before yesterday’s result, Jaynes he was already on a three-game losing streak. Underdog at the betting house, Justin could have won $ 62 thousand dollars, in case you win your match.

After losing again, his situation in the organization was complicated. Since there are high chances of being fired and leaving the organization with four losses. Despite losing money, Justin He indicated on his social networks that he does not regret what happened.

Your rival, Charles Rosa met again with victory after defeat against Darrick Minner on UFC Vegas 19. The native of Boston seek stability in the octagon. And he has been alternating between wins and losses in his last bouts.

