Fight with Verstappen “revitalizes” Hamilton’s love for F1

Mercedes announced last Saturday that Hamilton had signed a new two-year contract, certifying that he will remain with the team until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Hamilton’s long-term future in the F1 had been the subject of speculation after he signed a just one-year extension with the team in February to cover the 2021 season.

But the British rider always made it clear that his future beyond this year would not hinge on any success on the track, as he was in pursuit of his eighth world title, the all-time record.

Hamilton He is facing his toughest challenge for an F1 title in more than five seasons this season in the battle against Verstappen, who leads the drivers’ standings with 32 points after winning the last three races.

Speaking after the announcement of his new contract, Hamilton explained how much he is enjoying the fight against Red Bull and Verstappen, and how his passion to continue racing has not waned at all.

“At the beginning of this season, when the cars were so close in performance, pretty much the same, then it was really one of the most exciting moments I’ve had in a while, to be able to have this battle for Red Bull,” said Hamilton.

“I sincerely hoped it would continue like this for the rest of the year, but as you have seen, they have made a huge leap forward.”

“We are always in different places in our lives, and it is important that we take time to analyze it. It is important that we do what is right for us in terms of mental health and well-being.”

“It’s always a good time to try to reflect and see what comes next. I found myself waking up thinking about racing. So I wanted to keep racing. And now that we have this close battle, yes, it has brought me closer to the team, It has brought me closer to the engineers. It is making me go deeper, and I love that. “

“I think it has reinvigorated the love I have for this sport and the love for what I do.”

Hamilton has been the leading voice for F1 in the recent push for the category to enhance diversity and inclusion, and remains highly engaged with his leaders on future plans to help more people from underrepresented backgrounds enter the industry.

Hamilton said he remains eager to “help the category evolve and be as great as it can be,” and also paid tribute to Mercedes for the support it was giving him in enacting lasting change.

“It is incredible to see what Mercedes is doing, the support they have given me during this period with BLM [Black Lives Matter], with the whole car being black for the second year in a row, for really driving a more diverse and inclusive environment, “said Hamilton.

“It’s amazing, the conversations we’ve had. It’s an amazing new part of the journey we’ve started. Certainly, several years ago, I could only have dreamed of being in this position. I’m excited for what can come.”