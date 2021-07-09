Fight tumors by sabotaging their adaptation to oxygen deprivation

Hypoxia (lack of oxygen) is a common event during tumor development that occurs as a result of accelerated tumor growth. When the mass exceeds a volume of a few cubic millimeters, regions of low oxygen concentration appear in the internal parts of the tumor. In this situation, cancer cells must modify their metabolism to cope with this new environmental context. Adaptation to oxygen deprivation involves the expression of hundreds of genes related to the maintenance of cell survival through the adaptation of metabolism.

All of these changes facilitate cell survival, tumor growth, migration, and metastasis. Hypoxic response is associated with poor overall survival in patients and decreased disease-free survival. Therefore, it is essential to find therapeutic strategies that counteract tumor hypoxia.

In response to this need, a research group from the López-Neyra Institute of Parasitology and Biomedicine (IPBLN) of Granada in Spain, of the Spanish Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), has discovered that the use of certain chemotherapeutic products approved in the Clinical practice could be effective in sabotaging the response of tumors to oxygen deprivation, one of the most relevant processes in tumor malignancy and which still lacks specific approved clinical inhibitors. The results of the study show that inhibitor drugs approved for certain tumor types may be useful against other types of tumors.

The study demonstrates the utility of using approved chemotherapeutics to inhibit the Parp-1 protein to block the response to Hif-1alpha-mediated tumor hypoxia, a central element in tumor malignancy.

“With this we propose that the use of inhibitors already approved in the clinic for certain tumor types could be expanded to new ones, expanding the benefits that these inhibitors could present in the clinic,” says CSIC researcher Javier Oliver, from the IPBLN.

Tumor with areas of hypoxia in green. (Photo: National Cancer Institute / University of Chicago)

The research group will continue to explore the effect of these inhibitors on the response to hypoxia. The lines of research range from expanding the study with other inhibitors to conducting in vivo studies to observe in mice the impact that these Parp-1 inhibitors have on hypoxia-related tumor progression.

The University of Granada, the Virgen del Rocío Hospital (Seville), CiCBiogune (Vizcaya), the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), the University of Oxford (United Kingdom) and the Faculty of Medicine have collaborated in this work. from Harvard University (United States). It has been funded by the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation, the Junta de Andalucía, the CIBERONC (Carlos III Health Institute), the Domingo Martínez Foundation and the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO).

The study is titled “Selective modulation by PARP-1 of HIF-1α-recruitment to chromatin during hypoxia is required for tumor adaptation to hypoxic conditions”. And it has been published in the academic journal Redox Biology. (Source: CSIC Andalucía)