The Supercars invite Max to participate in his virtual tournament

The Red Bull man participated in several fights in the second race held at Silverstone

Max Verstappen enjoyed an exciting event this morning: his debut in virtual Supercars races. The Formula 1 driver has excelled on a grill he attended as a guest and has displayed the aggressive style that characterizes him, as can be seen from the state in which his car ended.

Verstappen was a guest of honor in the two virtual races organized by the Australian Supercars championship. The Red Bull rider wore a stunning decoration to debut in the category:

The format of the races, the first at Silverstone and the second with an inverted grid at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, already represented an advance of the chaos we were going to attend.

Max started with the advantage of knowing the British circuit and that helped him start in an outstanding sixth position in the first of the races. In the first corners he managed to climb to fourth position and took advantage to overtake category champions Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin in Stowe. The winner of the first match was Australian Supercars driver Anton de Pasquale.

How awesome was this move from @ Max33Verstappen to get past two @Supercars champions and on to the podium in his first race! Watch live https://t.co/rTyaEPToLX #VASC pic.twitter.com/8GPOadyEJ8 – Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 15, 2020

In Silverstone’s second race, with an inverted grid, Max started from second position from behind and was involved in several touches that made him go through the pits. The winner of this second race was Supercars driver Cam Waters. Max could only be 18th. This is how his car was after all the battles in which he participated:

“Rubbing is part of the competition. It was a real battle for Max Verstappen, who finished 18th in the reverse grill race,” Red Bull shared on its official Twitter account.

Rubbing is racing It was a real battle for @ Max33Verstappen finishing P18 in the reverse grid race #VASC pic.twitter.com/w9ox5c2tE5 – Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 15, 2020

Verstappen finished second in the two races held in Barcelona, ​​which Van Gisbergen won. You can enjoy the entire show on Red Bull TV or on the Red Bull Racing Team Facebook page.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.