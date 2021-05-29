Fight polycystic ovary syndrome: recommended foods and those you should avoid

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is a fairly common health condition in women, it is estimated to be experienced by 1 in 10 women. It is a condition that not only deteriorates the quality of life and fertility of women of childbearing age, causes hormonal imbalances and problems with metabolism, that is why it is often related in many cases to weight gain. In extreme cases, PCOS can also lead to other serious health problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular problems, obesity, depression, acne, and an increased risk of endometrial cancer.

While nothing substitutes for medical treatment and there are no miracle foods, some research has shown that diet can help reduce the impact of polycystic ovary syndrome. In fact, there are studies in which it has been shown that two of the main ways in which diet positively affects the good control of PCOS are weight control and insulin resistance. Based on this, it is known that insulin plays an important role in PCOS, so controlling insulin levels through diet is one of the best steps. Also integrating the consumption of foods rich in fiber is essential.

It has been proven that many women with PCOS have insulin resistance, in fact there is interesting data about it: according to the registries more than 50% of cases develop diabetes or prediabetes before the age of 40. Therefore it is a fact that diabetes is directly related to the way the body processes insulin and therefore the quality of the diet is fundamental, based on this we set ourselves the task of making a compilation of the best and worst foods to prevent and even combat polycystic ovary syndrome.

1. Recommended foods

It is no coincidence, scientific research has found that the quality of the food that women eat has a significant effect on polycystic ovary syndrome. However, although there is no standard diet to treat it, there is a general agreement on which foods are beneficial and which are associated with benefits for managing symptoms. Therefore, experts have shown that there are three diet scenarios that are highly recommended:

– Low glycemic index diet: The body digests foods with a low glycemic index more slowly, which is very positive since insulin levels will not rise as much or as fast as with other foods; it is mostly something that happens with carbohydrates. Among the most recommended options are foods such as whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, fruits, starchy vegetables, and other low-carb unprocessed foods.

– Anti-inflammatory diet: Following a diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods is a great ally, obviously it helps to combat inflammatory processes and they are also foods that shine for their antioxidant content and that help combat some symptoms such as fatigue, tiredness and apathy. Bet on the consumption of foods such as fatty fish, berries, green leafy vegetables and extra virgin olive oil.

– DASH diet: Doctors often recommend following the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension), it is considered an ideal eating scheme to reduce the risk or impact of heart disease. However, it is also associated with other benefits and shines for its benefits to control the symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome. It is characterized by being a scheme with an abundant consumption of fatty fish, poultry, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low-fat dairy products. In addition, the diet advises against foods high in saturated fat and sugar.. In fact, there is a study, in which it was found that obese women who followed a specially designed DASH diet for 8 weeks saw a reduction in insulin resistance and abdominal fat compared to those who did not follow the same diet .

– Additional nutritional recommendations: A healthy diet for PCOS may also include the following foods: unprocessed natural foods, high-fiber products, fatty fish including salmon, tuna, sardines and mackerel, kale, spinach, other dark green leafy vegetables, and cruciferous vegetables. Dark red fruits (They are rich in antioxidants) such as red grapes, blueberries, blackberries and cherries. Legumes like beans, chickpeas, and lentils. Healthy fats such as olive oil, coconut, avocados, and tree nuts – walnuts, including pine nuts, walnuts, almonds, and pistachios. Dark chocolate, spices like turmeric, cinnamon, and ginger.

Fruits and vegetables. / Photo: Getty images

2. Foods to avoid

In general, all ultra-processed food should be avoided. They are characterized by their high content of sugars, saturated fats, sodium and refined flours, and they are also usually very caloric. Therefore it will be very important to avoid the consumption of:

– Refined carbohydrates, such as mass-produced pastries and cakes.

– Fried foods, as is the case with most fast foods.

– Sugary drinks, such as soft drinks and energy drinks.

– Processed meats, such as hot dogs, bacon, cold cuts, and cold cuts.

– Solid fats, such as margarine, vegetable shortening and lard.

– Excess red meat, such as steaks, hamburgers and pork.

Processed foods. / Photo: Shutterstock

