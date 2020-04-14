A few days ago, more specifically on April 9, it was released Fight of Animals in the Joy-Cons console eShop, the bizarre animal fighting game based on popular internet memes; This is the third work by the independent developer Digital Crafter, after Lamia’s Game Room and Fight of Gods and it promises simple as well as entertaining combat between two players, based on powerful combos and special movements that do not require complicated button combinations, but at the On the contrary, press an address and a specific button, slightly following in the wake of Nintendo’s well-known fighting crossover saga. Can you get the coveted title of King of Animals? Fight for him through a fearless mode Arcadian where we have to fight each of these unique creatures in combats designed so that even the least experts in the demanding genre of fighting can show off, since they are based on a very simple combos system – pound buttons from all over the world. life- and special abilities based on combining different directions and a single button. Fight with people from all over the world through a complete way on-line, or with your closest acquaintances through the usual versus local, and prepare to become the most beastly champion of the entire globe.

To finish convincing those who have their doubts about whether to get hold of this most peculiar new fighting game, you can take a look at its latest trailer, where the different fighters are presented – some of them somewhat disturbing – on the move :

Fight of Animals Trailer (Nintendo Switch eShop)

