Since the beginning of the quarantine to help the population in combating the covid-19, the Legion of Good Will has led a task force throughout Brazil to collect supplies to help the most needy with the chaos caused by the pandemic. With the help of partners and the population itself, more than 100 tons of food and hygiene products have been distributed throughout the country.

Football idol, Zico joined coach Cristiano Marcello in LBV campaign (Photo: Disclosure)

Artists and sports figures have been doing fundamental work in this period, propagating the LBV campaign, which helps to increase the number of collections and, consequently, the number of people assisted by the service of the septuagenarian institution. Among these icons is coach Zico. The star on the pitches made an appeal to those who can join the team willingly.

– Those who have the opportunity and wish to help those in need, seek the LGW. I know the work they do very well. I’ve done several actions with them. People of the greatest seriousness and always helping others. A big hug for everyone! All the best, and let’s stay at home – said the red-black idol.

Characters, public and private companies and institutions from the fighting world joined “Galinho” in this battle, among them, Mega Box Supermarket; Military Fire Department of Rio de Janeiro and State Civil Defense Department; Super Rádio Brasil; Brazilian Confederation of Jiu-Jitsu (CBJJ); Rio de Janeiro Sports Jiu-Jitsu Federation (FJJD-Rio); CM System, Nova União and Tropa Thai teams; the Future MMA event and its narrator, Leandro Mamute; choral track Sergio Malibu, Cristiano Marcello, and physical trainer Rogério Camões.

– I ask all of you to collaborate in this solidarity action of the LGW. Many families are in need at this difficult time. Together, we are stronger “, invited legend preparer Anderson Silva.” It is a very difficult phase that we are in and the LGW is working to mitigate this, so our help is important. Just go to the LBV website and contribute. It is very important to unite at this moment – reinforced the leader of CM System, Cristiano Marcello.

Make your donation. Go to lbv.org and donate! Follow the actions of the LGW in favor of families by accessing the address @LBVBrasil on instagram and facebook.

