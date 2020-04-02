The activity of massive shows in the world continues to stop around the world and therefore the world of wrestling is not exempt from this, it is not yet in sight for when normal life can be resumed in various countries, that is why in Mexico companies like CMLL, Triple A or IWRG announced the suspension of all activity until the authorities give the indication that it can offer functions with public.

Closed Door Function

The independent developer You Memes In recent years he has organized functions mainly in independent arenas, giving opportunities to a lot of independent talent from both the metropolitan area and the interior of the country, but he has also been able to perform functions combining independent fighters with CMLL fighters in recent years mainly. One of his main events is the call Chairo Bill in its 5th edition and which will be held on April 5 at the Coacalco Coliseum starting at 2:00 p.m. (Mexico City Time). The event will be held behind closed doors and will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of More FightAs there were no tickets to the venue, a bank account was opened to make deposits so that it is a support for the fighters.

Billboard

The fights and gladiators that will be participating in Chairo Bill Vol 5 will be as follows:

Heroina vs Infest vs Lunatik Extreme

“The Real Under” Gremlin & Garrobo vs «The Divine» Quetzal Goddess & Hahastary

The Kamikazes Iron kid & Steel wings vs Moria & Copper

“Strength” Drako & Black Corsair vs «The Fight Alone» Divine Arkangel & Last Cursed

Black terry vs Jr. War Dog

Psychosis vs Toxin

Ricky marvin vs Arez

The Referees will be El Chiquilin and 19 1/2

