Fight for truck in EXATLON 5 USA Who won?

The day of June 3, week 19, in Exatlon United States was a particularly intense one where the athletes of both teams, Famous and Contending, faced each other on the zip line circuit. The presenter Frederik Oldenburg asked Puerto Rican boxer Jeyvier Cintrón the question, how he felt breaking the record held by the winner of the fourth season, Nate Burkhalter, by winning two cars in the same installment of the competition.

On this, Cintron assured that he had not contemplated it, because on the contrary he had come to have fun and succeed without thinking of breaking anyone’s record other than his own.

The fight for the truck

On the day for the truck, there was a variable that made it different, beyond that now it is not an SUV as we have been accustomed until now, the competition was 10 points, per team, where the two men and the two women fastest of the winning team would battle for the car. The Contestants started off on a very good footing, quickly putting the board in a resounding three to zero in the first passes, with important points from the Blues. Apparently, this will be another day that Contendientes will be painted color.

On the side of the contestants, Dania Aguillón known as “the fastest woman in Mexico” and a reinforcement of Team Famosos who recently joined was in charge of giving the first point to the red team. That started, as we have seen several times, underperformance on this important day.

The second round of pairings began with a five to one in favor of the Contestants, with Mirna Almada, who scored the point that continued to widen the gap between various teams. Almada continued to score important points that continued to lead the Blues. Everything got very difficult for the Famous!

In reference to Mirna Almada, let us remember that the girl already has a jet ski under her belt, and if she continues with that score, she could be the woman who will dispute the truck during the day of June 3.

As a curious fact we can highlight that the Team Contendientes to date has not been able to take the car in the fifth season of Exatlon United States, but all this could change on a night where the blues are clearly focused on achieving the long-awaited victory , that as the weeks progress, it becomes a north increasingly sought after by all.

The “Blue Leon” Octavio “Tavo” Gonzalez, put the board 9 to 6, and would be a girl in charge of playing the game that means the Match Point for the Contestants. It was “El Vaquero” Kelvin Noeh Renteria, the one who gave the Contender the victory and led them to face each other over the truck. Renteria is the one who currently holds the absolute leadership in terms of performance by the blue team.

For this reason, the fastest women of the blues faced each other to be in front of the three stars where they would meet their destiny. Ana Parra against Mirna Almada, an absolutely impactful battle. On the men’s side, Kelvin Noeh Renteria defeated Octavio Gonzalez, so Kelvin and Mirna would be measured in the three stars.

Mirna started by choosing stars, and she was the first to uncover your chosen one, receiving $ 3,000 for deciding on star 2. El Vaquero, chose the number one star and took $ 5,000.

On June 3, no athlete took the car.

