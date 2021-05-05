Fight falls, BJ Saunders’ father reveals Canelo’s team cheats

The bomb finished exploding Tom saunders, father of British boxer, Billy Joe Saunders, directly accused the Mexican team, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, of wanting to cheat and made it clear that the fight fell, therefore there will be no contest.

In interview for IFL TV, Tom Saunders, assured that the fight between Canelo Y BJ Saunders It will not take place, all this after he revealed that the Mexican team wants to cheat on them.

“The fight (between Canelo Y Saunders) fell off, it is canceled. Negotiations were totally broken, ”he explained.

When asking for an explanation, Tom Saunders, revealed the causes of the rupture.

“Basically, they told us to buy the return plane tickets with our own money. What (the team of the Canelo) is trying to do is remove the legs from Billy joe. We are against everything here. At the end of the day I’m not going to let my son fight in a 20-foot ring who is supposed to be the pound-for-pound king of boxing. “

