Fight Triple A Fighter Live in its 2nd episode again had a great acceptance and was seen with more than 600,000 views in less than 4 hours on YouTube and Facebook platforms, in addition to that during the live broadcast and after it the Hashtag #LuchaFighterAAA was Trending Topic in Twitter As was done on the 1st date of the tournament, a rigorous health protocol was once again carried out to protect the safety of the staff and the athletes participating in the event that takes place behind closed doors.

Pentagon Jr. the surprise of the night

Starting the function the first surprise fighter was nothing more and nothing less than Pentagon Jr., who said the following:

“They say that the best events should be the best and that is why I am here representing the Lucha Brothers. I want to tell you that Mexico is strong and we will soon get out of this that we are experiencing ».

Zero Fear was the first protagonist of the live digital survey for the public to select their opponent, through the Facebook Watch, YouTube Live and Triple A social networks.

Winners going to the next round

They already have the 4 fighters who go to the next round, a week ago Ivy but now Big Mommy, Wonder Lady and Lady shani which are the other 3 fighters who complete the group of semifinalists of the women’s division by defeating Vanilla, Keyra and Faby apache respectively.

On the side of the men’s division, the fighters who managed to advance to the next phase in this second episode are Chessman, Pagano, L.A. Park and Pentagon Jr. they beat Octagón Jr. Myztezis Jr., Laredo Kid and Burger Boy respectively.

Live interaction with Amateurs

It is important to note that during the live broadcast both Maximum how Konnan, they were interacting and answering live from their homes the questions of the netizens, through the triple A social networks.

