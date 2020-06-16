Dandruff is a common condition that people try to eliminate and that appears for different reasons but is definitely a factor that causes discomfort and rejection.

The appearance of dandruff is linked to hormonal activity and that is why it is more common to see it in adolescence and not in contemporary adults.

This occurs when there is an excess of dead cells in the scalp and the way in which the body gets rid of those cells is created this whitish and paper-like particle.

However, there is also a type of dandruff linked to the fatty areas of the scalp and it has a yellowish color due to sebum.

However, fighting it naturally is not so difficult and not expensive, take note of this simple recipe.

What do you need?

1 egg white 3 tablespoons of yogurt 2 tablespoons of olive oil 3 tablespoons of avocado

How do you do it?

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl, make sure to process the avocado well so that it has a creamy consistency and does not contain pieces. Apply to clean hair with an emphasis on the scalp and circular massage.

Leave it on for 20 and wash your hair with water and shampoo. Repeat the application of this mask 3 times a week until the dandruff is disappearing and, when you have healthy skin, apply once a week to prevent its appearance.