Fight COVID using the coronavirus itself as a weapon

Fighting fire with fire is not just a popular phrase, it is a real effective method and widely used in the complicated task of dealing with a forest fire. Following this same concept, a team of researchers from Pennsylvania State University wondered if it would be possible to use SARS-CoV-2 against itself. The answer to that question is yes and has led to the presentation of a proof-of-concept therapy in which the coronavirus is used to stop COVID-19.

The study was published just a few days ago and consists of a synthetic SARS-CoV-2 virus designed in a laboratory defective way to interfere with the growth of the real coronavirus and ultimately cause the extinction of both the virus that causes COVID and synthetic virus.

“In our experiments, we showed that the original coronavirus allows the replication and spread of our synthetic virus, thus promoting its own decline,” explains Marco Archetti, lead author of the article, in EurekAlert. “A version of this engineered virus could be used as antiviral therapy against COVID-19.”

Broadly speaking, when a virus attacks a cell, it does so by adhering to its membrane and injecting its genetic material. Later it takes advantage of cellular functioning to replicate its genetic material, packaging it into virions that spread and infect other cells. The defective interference virus (DI)they contain errors in their genomes that often affect their ability to replicate their genetic material.

In the study, Penn State researchers show how their synthetic DI genome can replicate three times faster than the original virus genome, resulting in a reduction in the SARS-CoV-2 genome and therefore a reduction in viral load by half in 24 hours.

The researchers engineered their faulty jamming virus from fragments of the SARS-CoV-2 genome itself, and then tested it on African green monkey (Chlorocebus sabaeus) cells that were previously infected with the original coronavirus. The engineered virus effectively interfered with the growth of the coronavirus and the study results show that the faulty genome spread 3.3 times faster than the coronavirus itself.

The published study shows very promising results, although the researchers themselves acknowledge that a 50% reduction in viral load is not yet sufficient for therapeutic purposes. In addition, and as we always remember from this science section on Yahoo, studies with in vitro results are still far from being able to be applied to human beings (in vivo).

More experiments are needed to verify the potential of this virus designed as a viral treatment, but those responsible for the article open a very interesting window: in a project, which they have not yet presented but are preparing for publication, the team has been using nanoparticles as delivery vector achieving reductions of the coronavirus of more than 95% in just 12 hours. Those responsible for the study are very optimistic: “With a little additional research and adjustments, a version of this synthetic DI could be used as a self-sustaining therapeutic for COVID-19.”

