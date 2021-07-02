Fight Charlo or Golovkin? Canelo already made a decision

When in doubt about the next rivals that the Mexican would have in front of him, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, The answer focuses on two boxers, one is the American, Jermall Charlo, and the other is the Kazakh, Gennady Golovkin. The man from Guadalajara has already chosen one and the fight may take place this year.

During the interview for The DAZN boxing Show, Canelo, forcefully pointed out who he wants to face, if a Charlo or Golovkin.

Response from Canelo was forceful, the Mexican prefers a fight against the middleweight champion of the WBC, Jermall Charlo, thereby returning to the division that he dominated years ago.

It is worth mentioning that in weeks ago, Canelo’s coach, Eddy Reynoso, mentioned that they would not drop to 160 pounds, it would be a contract weight fight against I chatted.

For now, Canelo awaits the announcement of his imminent fight against Caleb Plant for the month of September.

