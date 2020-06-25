During the AEW Dynamiate broadcast, FTR faced the SCU team, which they managed to defeat. The old Revival team was faced by the Lucha Brothers who made their return.

Fight Brothers return to AEW and help Butcher and Blade

Butcher and Blade appeared with the same FTR truck, and said that at the PPV Fyter Fest, they will face each other in a 4 vs. 4 fight. Butcher and Blade will team up with Lucha Brothers. For his part, FTR will be teaming up with the Young Bucks.

This confirms the rumors that Penta was called in an emergency to appear on the recordings, after the positive cases of Covid-19.

Now a big fight for the next AEW PPV has been confirmed.

