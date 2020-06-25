Premier League

He was delaying: fight between Mourinho and Tottenham star

The affected player is neither more nor less than the most expensive signing in the history of the club.

José Mourinho has had a discreet season with Tottenham, in his first year as club manager. Before the start of the pandemic, the ‘Spurs’ were out of European positions and were eliminated from the Champions League by Leipzig.

Although with the return of the Premier his performance has increased (a victory and a draw), it recently emerged that there was already a strong cross between the Portuguese and one of the stars of the squad.

Taguy Ndombelé cost Tottenham 62 million euros at the beginning of the season, thus painting one of the biggest prospects for the championship for 2020. Still, some episodes of indiscipline and a lukewarm relationship with his coach have prevented him from showing his potential.

The relationship would have reached its peak with the return of European football after the pandemic, a stage in which the player has not been taken into account. Getting to the point, according to ESPN information, of not wanting to continue in London while Mourinho remains in command.

Just at the post-victory press conference against West Ham, a journalist asked about the relationship between both parties and the DT said: « Sometimes I apologize to the players who are not my first option because I feel that their work in training deserves more. But I have to do my job the best I can, and I felt that in these two games I didn’t need them. ”