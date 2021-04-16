Fight between McGregor and Poirier confirmed



The Irishman is thirsty for revenge and will not wait long to return.

Photo: Jeff Bottari / Getty Images

After multiple speculations, finally the president of the UFC, Dana White confirmed the match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas, Nevada.

White posted a video on his Twitter account announcing that the UDC264 evening will take place on July 10. This announcement also confirmed that the main card will be the fight between the Irishman and the American, that was in doubt after a media clash between both fighters.

“I’m very happy to finally be able to say that Las Vegas is back,” UFC President Dana White said in the video he tweeted. “This summer, Las Vegas is once again open to the public and on July 10, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at one hundred percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans “

In this way McGregor and Poirier will meet for the third time and both have a victory. The first match in which they met, in September 2014, McGregor came out the winner. Later the rematch took place in January 2021 and Poirier won by technical knockout against the Irishman.

Remember that Ticket sales will be at full capacity as Nevada will drop many COVID-19-related restrictions on May 1However, all the public must wear a mask on a mandatory basis.