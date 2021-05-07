Fight between Juan Manuel Márquez and Miguel Cotto changes date

One of the news that made a lot of noise in the world of boxing was the fight they will hold, Juan Manuel Márquez and Miguel Cotto, which was originally scheduled to take place in June, but, now you will have to change the date.

According to the declarations of the promoter of the Puerto Rican, Miguel Cotto, the fight with Marquez, it will have to be rescheduled.

“June 12 will no longer be. We are working on different alternatives for the summer event, because we want it to be something that the fans enjoy, “he said.

When asked about the reasons why the meeting was rescheduled, he mentioned.

“We are going to look for the dates and places available due to covid restrictions and that is where we are. June is just around the corner and there are many details to work on ”.

