Incorporating fruits and vegetables into our daily diet can be difficult. If it is not done in a balanced way, we can have serious consequences on our health, such as anemia. A juice that processes the necessary ingredients is an ideal solution.

June 25, 2020

The fruits and vegetables They are an important part of the daily diet because they are full of nutrients and also help prevent and combat many ailments and diseases, such as anemia.

The solution is not magic, but eat varied: fruits and vegetables, legumes, healthy fats (seeds, nuts, avocado, coconut, etc.), whole grains and other healthy carbohydrates, such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, etc. A good ally to start (if we are not used to eating fruits and vegetables) is a juice (or juice) to process everything we need to avoid anemia.

Prepare this juice to fight anemia.

In principle, the juice to be prepared contains beet for his high iron content, like the chard, which have even more of this mineral than spinach. On the other hand, there is the lemon, with which we incorporate vitamin C, and thus, better assimilate iron of plant origin.

He cucumber it also contains iron and vitamin C, although in smaller quantities. It is an ideal ingredient to make juices due to its high water content. The incorporation of Apple It helps the juice to be sweeter and taste better. Finally, the ginger It has various good properties for the body, for example it helps to fluidize the blood and improve circulation.

Beetroot is ideal against anemia due to its high level of iron.

INGREDIENTS

2 cucumbers (300 g) 2 handfuls of chard (70 g) 1 beet 1 apple 1 lemon 1 piece of fresh ginger (1 cm or 1/2 inch)

INSTRUCTIONS

Peel and chop the ingredients and introduce them little by little into the juice extractor. You can take the juice as is or strain it. Ready! Take it regularly.