Fight and surrender face to face

06/03/2021 at 6:31 AM CEST

EFE

Uruguay and Paraguay They are preparing, with doubts on both sides, to play this Thursday a new duel for the South American qualifiers in which the struggle and dedication that the players from these countries have historically shown will not be lacking on the Centenario stadium lawn.

Both with six units in the leaderboard know that winning is a good step to climb in the direct classification by Qatar World Cup 2022, but to achieve this they are clear that they will have to overcome a difficult obstacle.

With Edinson Cavani suspended, everything indicated that there was the main headache of Oscar Washington Tabárez to make up the eleven.

But this worsened when Darwin Núñez, Maxi Gómez and Cristhian Stuani were injured for different reasons and the range of attackers at their disposal became increasingly smaller.

Also, when this Tuesday Giorgian de Arrascaeta tested positive for covid-19 and he had to abandon the “bubble” that governs the Celestial Complex.

Despite these problems, Uruguay he knows he will have Luis Suárez, one of the best footballers in the world and one of the architects of the League won by the Spanish Atlético de Madrid.

The main question is who will accompany him, a mystery that TabárezTrue to form, he did not reveal at his last press conference.

“At this moment there may be some doubt about the initial formation,” said the coach, who added: “One is how to accompany Luis Suarez in the central area of ​​the attack; we are seeing that “.

It is feasible that Brian Rodriguez or Jonathan Rodriguez occupy a place in an eleven in which the goalkeeper will be again Fernando Muslera placeholder image after his long absence due to injury.

Paraguay, looking behind

On the other side, the Argentine Eduardo Berizzo has not confirmed his team either and he has already warned that he must still see the training prior to the trip to Montevideo.

Also, he highlighted that the redhead must defend against a team with unbalancing attackers, attack with depth and take control of the ball.

Surely, for the latter, send the skilled to the field from the beginning Miguel Almirón and Óscar Romero, who could be joined up front by his brother Angel.

What’s more, Gustavo Gomez, one of the figures of the Palmeiras champion of the Libertadores, will lead a defense that will leave everything so that his squad can preserve the undefeated that it has in these qualifying rounds.

Probable lineups:

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Martín Cáceres, Sebastián Coates or José María Giménez, Diego Godín, Mathías Viña; Federico Valverde, Matías Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur; Nicolás de la Cruz; Brian Rodríguez or Jonathan Rodríguez and Luis Suárez. Coach: Óscar Washington Tabárez.

Paraguay: Antony Silva; Juan Escobar, Gustavo Gómez, Junior Alonso, Fabián Balbuena or Santiago Arzamendia; Mathías Villasanti or Ángel Lucena, Richard Sánchez, Gastón Giménez; Óscar Romero, Ángel Romero, Miguel Almirón. Coach: Eduardo Berizzo.

Referees: The Colombian Wilmar Roldán, assisted by his compatriots Alexander Guzmán and Miguel Roldán

Stadium: Centenario, from Montevideo.