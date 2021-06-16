Fifth generation Subaru Forester refreshes to stay young

The Subaru Forester is one of the best exponents of the so fashionable SU philosophyV. The first iteration (SF) hit the market back in 1997, when we did not imagine what its success would be. In any case, we must break a spear in its favor, as it is one of the few all-road models that has kept its off road qualities. Now, when the fifth installment is crossing the equator of its life cycle, receives a slight restyling.

When it was presented in 2018, we liked its design a lot because it kept that personal imprint that separated it from the rest of the proposals in its segment. With this restyling, the brand’s creative team wanted to follow this path. Therefore, don’t expect a radical evolution, especially when the loyal customer of the Subaru Forester lives in the United States and Japan. We tell you what his news is and what we should expect from him. Do not lose detail …

The image of the renewed Subaru Forester changes little, although just enough to stay fresh …

If you look at the photos that the Japanese firm has published you will see that the aesthetic evolution of the renewed Subaru Forester is very limited. So much so that it is limited to sharper optics in which Full LED technology is not lacking. The bumper also takes on new lines, mainly on the front grille and the outer frame of the fog lamps. Now he seems wider and more muscular, although on the side and behind he does not receive any changes to be noted.

Inside, the same thing happens outside. That is, the dashboard design basic lines and control elements are kept as is. Of course, do not forget to add a renewed infotainment system and a improved EyeSight security system. Now the cameras have a wider angle of view, providing more security. Finally, as a complement, new upholstery and customization options arrive.

Subaru Forester Eco Hybrid Executive Plus AWD test

As for his technique, there are not many details officially confirmed yet. For now we know that all units will be equipped, as standard, with the e-Active Shift Control system that improves motor skills when exiting curves. Motorization 150 hp mild Hybrid e-Boxer it will also remain in the range. Of course, there will also be the famous Symetrical AWD all-wheel drive system and the automatic transmission by continuous variator.

At the moment we are facing the Japanese Forester, to know the European we still have to wait …

And up to here we can read, because The Subaru Forester we are talking about is the one that will be sold in Japan. At the moment there is no information on the units that will arrive in Europe. However, there should be no big changes between one model and another. In any case, there could be differences in trim levels, the design of the alloy wheels or in the palette of tones to dress your body.

If all goes according to plan, first units of the renewed Forester They should hit European showrooms in the fall. However, first we will have all the data, versions and prices. It won’t be long …

Source – Subaru