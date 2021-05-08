fifth fastest time for Fernando Alonso

The first day of free practice at the Circuit was positive for Fernando Alonso (Alpine) after setting the fifth fastest time

Fernando Alonso in his Alpine during the first day of training in Barcelona

The Alpine team has tested new aerodynamic elements in the A521s of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. At the end of the day, Fernando Alonso set the fifth fastest time (1’18 ”518), just behind his teammate.

The last time Alonso was on the Circuit to race an F1 was in 2018. In the morning, Alonso hit the track on the soft tire, and qualified 15th. In the afternoon, during FP2, Alonso came out with the media and placed fifth -then he rolled with the softs- position in which he finally qualified.

“It was a Friday for us,” said Alonso. “In the two sessions we have concentrated on some small improvements that we bring this weekend, and we have also collected good information on the behavior of the tires and for the settings of the car. Overall, I’m happy with how the two sessions went and I think the balance of the car is good, so I feel confident going into tomorrow. Let’s see what we are capable of in qualifying ”.