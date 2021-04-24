Fifth delivery The Crown on the doorstep! Netflix announces filming | AP

In the midst of various controversies that have arisen over the seasons of the series “The Crown”, the producers of the plot of Netflix have announced new news, its premiere could be closer than we imagine.

At first, it was believed that it would be a long time before we had the episodes of the series again. “The Crown“(The Crown) back on the streaming platform, apparently, the wait would not be that long, this after the content service has announced that they have already started filming the drama that addresses the life of the British royal family.

It is a fact that would be confirmed by the producers of the renowned Netflix series , who informed Variety that the filming of the fifth season of the real phenomenon begins this summer, in July.

It would be until 2022

According to the forecasts of the entire team that participates in this large-scale production, “The Crown”, transcended by the Deadline site, it will take several months for the premiere of this fifth installment, something that surely does not excite much to the fans. regulars of “royal drama”.

Among other details that emerged, it was announced that the filming will take place at the Elstree studios, north of London, the locations where the other seasons have been recorded and where everything will be done under sanitary measures established by the authorities in England. , it transcended.

Another one that can mean good news in the middle of the long wait that still promises to continue, is that the plan to extend to a sixth season remains in place.

The story that deals with the life of Queen Elizabeth II and a large part of her descendants, created and written by Peter Morgan and produced by Left Blank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television, will produce a sixth production for Netflix, to the liking of its loyal fans.

About this great dilemma, in which a great debate arose about the number of deliveries that would be addressed on this story, remembering that before 2020, Morgan confirmed that there would be six, however, later, this changed at the beginning of that same year , when he announced that they would be limited to only five.

The same creator of the fiction revealed the reasons why they finally concluded the number of installments that have been confirmed to date.

When we began to discuss the stories of season 5, it was soon clear that to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons, Peter Morgan said in a statement in July last year.

Finally, regarding the scheduled premiere dates of the series “Golden Globe winner” for “Best Drama Series”, according to the filming of the fifth and sixth seasons. The next installment (fifth) would arrive in 2022 to the streaming service, date from which the filming of the sixth would begin, placing the premiere of it until 2023.

Characters

Actress Imelda Stauntion will replace the renowned actress of the monarch until today under the performance of Olivia Colman.

After Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Kirby, Lesley Manville will be in charge of giving life to the queen’s little sister, Princess Margaret

As for the king consort, in the first and second was Matt Smith and then Tobias Menzies in the last two. Now it will be Jonathan Pryce.

Emma Corrin is joined by actress Elizabeth Debicki.

We have met her husband Prince Charles in fiction with the face of Josh O’Connor, who now passes the witness to Dominic West, we will also see Gillian Anderson in the shoes of Margaret Thatcher once again.