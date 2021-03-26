fifth debut this season

03/25/2021 at 22:36 CET

Pedri, the talented Canarian FC Barcelona player, He continues his spectacular rise and this Thursday he made his debut with the Spanish national team. It is the fifth debut he has made in this 2020-21 season at the club level (three -in the Cup he made his debut with UD Las Palmas-) and national team (two).

Pedri’s first debut He lived it on September 3, 2020, when he made his debut with the U21 team. He made his debut with Riqui Puig against North Macedonia, in a match corresponding to the Pre-Phase of Euro 2021. He played the last 20 minutes.

The second debut was with FC Barcelona in the First Division. The moment came on September 27, 2020, at the Camp Nou and against Villarreal (4-0), in a match corresponding to matchday 3, although for Barça it was the first. He came in for Coutinho in the 70th minute.

Debut and goal in Champions

The third debut was, also with Barça, in the Champions League, on the first day of the Group Stage, against Ferencváros (5-1) on 20 October 2020. Pedri, who started on the bench, left in the 63rd minute for Ansu Fati and closed Koeman’s team account in the 82nd minute.

Pedri’s fourth debut was in the Spanish Super Cup on January 13, 2021 at El Arcángel de Córdoba against Real Sociedad (1-1 and 3-2 on penalties). The canary started and played the 90 minutes, leaving the field at the beginning of extra time for Riqui Puig to play.

The canary’s fifth debut took place this Thursday (March 25, 2021) at Nuevo Los Cármenes in Granada, in the first match of the Qualification Phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The azulgrana entered in the 65th minute and looked the number 20.