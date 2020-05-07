Wednesday 06 May, 2020

It’s been 5 years since that May 6, 2015, in which Lionel Messi delivered a postcard to remember in a Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Münich. The result was in the background after the skillful maneuver of ‘La Pulga’ against Jerome Boateng.

There are some moments that are forever etched on the retina of football fans. Hitches, kicks, goals that become unforgettable, either due to their excess quality, technique, or any other type of peculiarity. For example, this May 6 marks 5 years since a Lionel Messi inspired night, in which he delivered a postcard to frame.

In a duel valid for the idea of ​​the 2014/15 Champions League, the Argentine gave account of all its quality. The victim of this assault? The German defender Jerome Boateng, who suffered the consequences of the ‘Lio’ magic flash, which scored a goal that remained in history.

On the fifth anniversary of this memorable move, Boateng recalled the moment, with a challenging post through his Twitter account. “Here you have something to laugh about in these difficult days. I’ll eat some popcorn in the meantime… and watch the 2014 World Cup final later, ”wrote the defender, accompanied by a photo of the moment.

Boateng alluded to the match between Argentina and Germany in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, where the Germans won in overtime with a goal from Mario Götze.