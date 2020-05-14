Due to the coronavirus crisis, BuenaVida is not in kiosks. Download it free here

Your pristine hands catch the mask by the gums and place it on the face, covering the nose and mouth well, the mane well collected. You adjust the nose clip, the fabric under the chin, and only then do you put on the glasses. With all the security that allows you to live in a state of alarm, you go out into the street thinking that it was not so difficult to wear a mask properly. What doubts can arise from such a strict protocol? Things change on the street, unforeseen situations happen, questions accumulate. Yes, knowing how to use the masks is more than knowing the technique to put them on and take them off, and that there are hygienic, surgical, FFP2, FFP3, reusable (they have the letter R on the packaging) and non-reusable (NR). These are the answers to some unavoidable questions in the early stages of the lack of confidence.

If I have to take off my mask on the street, how do I keep it?

You may have used the mask to go to a store and at the exit you decide to stay a while on the street. It is a good day and since there is nobody around, you may decide to take it off. It is not what the user manual recommends. “The best thing is not to touch it,” says the spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Public Health and Health Administration (SESPAS) José Jonay Ojeda. “You have to put it when you leave the house with the idea of ​​not removing it until you return,” he adds. But the doctor admits that, as the measures of lack of confidenceIt can be difficult to follow the pattern.

If there is no other option, Ojeda recommends removing it without touching anything other than the gums – if it is with the hands disinfected with hydroalcoholic gel, so much the better – and folding it in half, with the inside in and without touching the outside. Then you enter in a zippered bag, like those used to store liquids at airports. If you want to keep the mask once at home, you can use the same strategy. Of course, when removing it, you must be careful not to touch the inside of the container.

When should you use them on the street? Are they necessary on the terraces?

The most effective measure remains to maintain an interpersonal distance of about 2 meters, at least 1.5 meters. When the space between people is greater, dispensing with masks, especially outdoors, is not a problem. If you cannot keep the distance it is recommended to use them in any situation, either taking a walk or sitting on a terrace (unless the person close to you lives with you). In any case, wearing a mask in all public spaces is a precautionary measure that could have a positive effect in the face of unforeseen crowds and that Health is considering making mandatory.

At home, should I disinfect it before storing it?

Although it may be a hygiene measure for FFP2-type masks in the hospital setting, there is no scientific evidence of a method that allows doing something similar in domestic use. In addition, no home has the necessary equipment.

What is the maximum lifetime of a mask?

According to a document accessible from the website of the Ministry of Health, it is usually recommended not to wear the masks for more than 4 hours “for comfort and hygiene.” Ojeda explains that this is a period of continuous use (the total may be higher), and that it must be borne in mind that, when making these types of calculations, “we are transferring parameters from health centers to the street.” For example, in a hospital, a doctor can wear a mask for much more than 4 hours. The preventive medicine and public health specialist insists that the correct thing would be to meet the manufacturer’s specifications: if it is a reusable mask, it must indicate under what conditions. As surgical masks are not, their efficacy is not assured after use even though they may continue to be effective.

If, of necessity, I am going to reuse a surgical mask, how long should I keep it between each use?

Studies have shown that SARS-CoV-2 can remain active on surfaces for up to three days, at room temperature. A group of scientists from Stanford University points out that at 22ºC, with a humidity between 40% and 75%, the viral load is significantly reduced after 7 days, a time that lengthens as temperatures drop. According to a study by the University of Hong Kong, published last month in The Lancet magazine, the virus was not infectious in the glass and banknotes 4 days after putting it in these materials, and after 7 days it was not present in the plastic and stainless steel. However, about 0.1% of the viral load that scientists inoculated into a surgical mask remained in it for a week. Taking into account that the concentration of virus in the laboratory would foreseeably be higher than the element would normally have under normal conditions, Ojeda believes that a week can be a prudent time.

Do cloth masks have a limited number of uses?

There are no official recommendations, but it is clear that the product deteriorates with use (worse is the case of surgical masks, which may be expired at the time of release). The Ministry of Health urges to look at the manufacturer’s recommendations regarding the number of times a mask can be used, and, whatever it is, recommends changing it in case they are wet, dirty or have lost their shape.

If I am going to visit someone at your house, do I have to wear it?

“The risk is greater indoors than if you are outdoors, like on a terrace,” says Ojeda, who stresses the idea that hand hygiene and interpersonal space are fundamental measures. If they are insured, it is not absolutely necessary to put on a mask, but when in doubt it is better to sin excessively than by default: the precaution must be maximum while there is a risk of community contagion. When it is clear that maintaining the interpersonal distance of two meters will not be possible, there is no reason not to wear a mask like in public transport.

Are the cloth ones washed every day? Does it have to be at 60ºC?

If you use them daily, yes, says the SESPAS spokesperson, noting that you can have several per person, so that used ones are kept in closed bags to wash them together. Sanidad recommends following the washing instructions indicated by the manufacturer on the packaging, since using a different method can deteriorate the product and make it less effective. In another document, the ministry lists three methods of cleaning and disinfecting reusable hygienic masks, and says that manufacturers should recommend one of them. These include using the washing machine, with water at a temperature between 60º and 90º and a normal cycle.

What are the alternatives to the washing machine? Do the sprays they sell in pharmacies work to disinfect them?

The list of methods for washing reusable hygienic masks includes two more options. The first is to introduce them in a dilution of one part of bleach to fifty of warm water, for 30 minutes. According to researchers at Stanford University, this method is not suitable for N95 models (a US standard designation that indicates a 95% filtering capacity between a European FFP2 and FFP3) because it has been shown to degrade the capacity of filter the air. Then you have to wash it with soap and water to remove the bleach and let it dry. The third option, due to the special circumstances of the health crisis, is to use any of the virucidal products with surface disinfection activity authorized by the Ministry of Health for PT2 (environmental use), included in this list. “Its use will be according to the manufacturer’s recommendations, paying special attention to the diluted use or not of the product and the contact times necessary for the disinfecting activity. Once the masks are disinfected, they will be washed with plenty of soap and water to eliminate any residue chemical and they will be allowed to dry “, the document details.

Can they be disinfected in the oven or microwave?

Scientists at Stanford University have evaluated the possibility of using a combination of temperature and humidity to deactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus in N95 masks. In laboratory experiments, it is possible at around 70ºC for 60 minutes, but the researchers warn that real-world conditions (in which elements such as saliva drops and mucus interfere) mean that their conditions cannot be transferred to our day a day. And they completely discourage the use of ovens, while warning that other appliances, such as microwaves, do not work either. Not only that, apart from the obvious risk of introducing contaminated material into the home, heat can damage the mask material and deform it, with the consequent loss of effectiveness.

Cloth masks, do they protect you from contagion or only others?

According to a study published in 2008 in the journal PLOS ONE, masks protect both ways, although surgical masks are more efficient than cloth masks, and children are the people who receive the least protection in all cases. However, it is very important not to confuse this type of study with a guarantee of protection, since only the highly efficient FFP2 and FFP3 are designed for this. In addition, the widespread use of masks is due to the need to contain the contagion of those who wear them to others, since those who wear them may be asymptomatic.

Can UV light be used to disinfect a mask?

New York will begin to use a specific type of UV light to disinfect its buses and subway cars. In China, in addition to vehicles, robots have used this ultraviolet light, type C (UVC), to disinfect hospital floors. Stanford scientists studying the best methods for disinfecting N95 masks warn that it may not reach the inner layers of the tissue and that it has not been validated with SARS-CoV-2, other than that it is harmful to the eyes and skin. On the other hand, it is not the type of ultraviolet light that is used in domestic devices (or in lamps to dry nail polish), and it is advisable to flee from hoaxes like the one that has circulated about a portable lamp with which it is used. they can disinfect objects.

Do they work the same if they get wet in the rain?

Moisture is a serious inconvenience in the operation of masks. “It is better not to use it again, when they are wet it decreases its effectiveness,” says Ojeda. If it is a cloth mask it is enough reason to put it in the washing machine, if not, looking for a new one may be the best solution if it becomes degraded.

How do I distinguish a fake mask from an authentic one?

The first thing to look at, as in any other product, is that they have the CE marking that indicates that it complies with the legislation, although at this time the sale of masks and gowns without this distinction is allowed. The next data of interest is that of the quality standard that certifies that it is manufactured to a standard. In surgical masks, the reference to the standard is UNE EN 14683, while in filtering (the most expensive and counterfeit) is UNE-EN 149. There are other temporarily valid certifications, which have been included in the Official State Gazette. Detecting other defects of counterfeits is more complicated. A blurred print of the letters or a clearly manipulated label may be clues to consider, but in this case Ojeda is clear that the authorities are responsible for preventing fraud.

Do I have to wear a mask to exercise?

For the doctor, the case of athletes is like that of any other person. “If you are in an environment where you can maintain interpersonal distance, I think it is better not to wear a mask,” he says. And the distance may vary depending on the sport. But, if it is not guaranteed, prudence calls for the use of this protection, he warns. He also points out that putting this element on the face can be a problem if it causes suffocation, especially those that allow air flow with greater difficulty. If it is necessary to use it because groups of runners form or the density of people in the street is considerable, the easiest solution would be to slow down until breathing is comfortable.

You can follow Buenavida on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to the Newsletter.

.