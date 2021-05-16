Fifteen casualties due to covid in River before the duel against Boca

05/16/2021 at 03:10 CEST

Efe

River Plate announced this Saturday that 15 players from his squad tested positive for covid-19 one day before the superclassic with Boca Juniors in the quarterfinal phase of the League Cup.

The infected players are Paulo Díaz, Federico Girotti, Enrique Bologna, Germán Lux, Robert Rojas, Nicolás De La Cruz, Rafael Santos Borré, Bruno Zuculini, Tomás Castro Ponce, Franco Petroli, Franco Armani, Matías Suárez, Benjamín Rollheiser, Agustín Palavecino and Santiago Simón.

Due to these infections, the team led by Marcelo Gallardo suspended the concentration that was scheduled for today at a hotel in Buenos Aires. A debate has also been opened on whether the game should be played in the face of such a number of casualties in Núñez’s team.

A covid prevention policy cannot be sustained if a soccer team has 10 infected and the remaining 30 members of the team and coaching staff, who were in close contact until yesterday, do not isolate themselves.

Boca-River has to be suspended and played later. – Nicolás Dvoskin (@ndvoskin) May 15, 2021

The only way that a match can be suspended is that one of the teams does not even have 7 players available to enter the field as indicated in the regulations. The Boca – River is not suspended in any way. – Pablo Gravellone (@gravep) May 15, 2021

The tests were carried out today as a result of some players presenting symptoms compatible with covid-19. In tests done yesterday, goalkeeping coach Alberto Montes was also infected. The match between Boca Juniors and River Plate is scheduled for this Sunday at 5:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. in Spain).

Coach Marcelo Gallardo loses key players for the team, who in addition to tomorrow’s clash has on the horizon the match against Santa Fe on Wednesday corresponding to the fifth day of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.