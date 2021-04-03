FIFPro will train women for executive positions in soccer

02/24/2021 at 11:51 CET

The role of women in football is constantly evolving. FIFPro, the international footballers union, has communicated that develop a program aimed at preparing twelve women for executive positions in football. They will do so in collaboration with the “Women in Football” network.

The union already announced last week that it would triple the number of women on its global board of directors. The objective is to ensure that from the football conglomerate a government system is promoted that is committed to the inclusivity and diversity. “FIFPRO and many of its 64 affiliated unions have increased the collective representation of female soccer players in the last decade and have helped thousands of them obtain better conditions. However, the integration of diversity in professional football decision-making remains slow“FIFPro explained.

The national players unions will help select twelve women for the “Ready to Board” program. It will be taught by those responsible for Women in Fooball, who since 2016 have already been in charge of training more than 250 people. Will perform a leadership course and group training and mentoring. At FIFPRo, starting in November, three women from Europe, one from Africa, Asia and America will be incorporated into the World Council.