The World Players Union revealed that 22 percent of women and 13 percent of men suffer from depression from confinement; They apply study in France, EU and England.

The World Players Union (FIFPro) reported that a significant percentage of soccer players in the world suffer depression caused by suspension of activities, derived from the Covid-19 pandemic.

FIFPro made a study among a thousand 602 soccer players, thousand 134 men and 468 women, in countries like France, the United States and England, between March 22 and April 14.

“22 percent of female footballers, and 13 percent of male footballers presented symptoms corresponding to a depression diagnosis. 18 percent of women, and 16 percent of men, reported symptoms corresponding to a diagnosis of generalized anxiety “FIFPro reported in a statement.

About, Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, general secretary of FIFPro He explained that this study reflects not only what athletes live, but the general population.

“We are very aware that we are communicating a reflection on a social problem that affects more people than our members, ”he said.

