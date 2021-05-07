FIFPRO denounces the misogynistic attitudes of an Argentine coach

05/06/2021 at 8:23 PM CEST

FIFPRO orders the dismissal of a coach from the Argentine Football Association for discriminatory comments. This was announced by the organization in a statement. “The international soccer players union is assisting Argentine soccer players due to the worrying behavior of a coach employed by the AFA“.

The soccer players alleged that the coach tried to intimidate the adolescent soccer players and sexually harassed them. “The affected soccer players, some minors, were victims of threats and sexual comments of an explicit and violent nature“.

For its part, FIFPRO will ask FIFA to remove the coach from his positions, in which he could access and exercise power over minors. Thus allowing players to safely enjoy football in all its categories.

In addition, by email (legal@fifpro.org), the organization will try to solve other similar cases of affected footballers in order to control these types of incidents more regularly.