FIFPRO “demands” from FIFA a fairer calendar for footballers

The international union of footballers (FIFPRO) has transferred the players currently participating in international competitions that “will negotiate on their behalf with FIFA and other interested parties to achieve a fairer and more reasonable schedule”.

“It is time for change. It is time for the group of footballers, through their unions, to feel in the position that corresponds to them in the game,” says FIFPRO in an open letter published coinciding with the start of the Eurocup. and the America’s Cup.

It highlights “the intensity of the demands both physically and mentally” that are “imposed” on the players and ensures that their stance will be firm in their defense.

“In the coming months, we will negotiate on your behalf with FIFA and other stakeholders so that they have more voice as we push for a fairer and more reasonable schedule, more equitable conditions and greater safeguards and protections on and off the field,” he maintains.

The union reiterates its commitment to the players and questions the adoption of decisions that affect them without counting on them, “from the abandoned project of the European Super League and the venue of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, to various decisions on venues for other competitions and health protection “.

EURO 2020: Christian Eriksen was playing in his 66th competitive game since last June. The 29-year-old’s collapse came hours after the soccer players’ union FIFPRO repeated long-standing fears about a congested season. by @gdunbarap

https://t.co/aXsXLbvmCR – AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 14, 2021

“For the last four years, players around the world have told us that the competition schedule does not adequately meet, or even take into account, their needs. The conditions in and around the game leave them physically and mentally exhausted.” regrets FIFPRO.

He also questions that, despite having negotiated “protocols for the protection of health and safety during the pandemic, in some of the current tournaments local conditions leave many athletes with great concerns.”

“You play the games, but you also face the consequences of decisions made without our voice. The face of the game is the players, not the administrators. For us, the voice of the footballers is the most important in the conversation. We count on your continuous contributions, your leadership and your support. FIFPRO always values ​​your thoughts and ideas, your opinions and convictions, “he adds in the letter signed by the organization’s secretary general, Jonas Baer-Hoffmann.

