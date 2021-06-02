Fifpro and Acolfutpro say footballers are concerned about Copa América, peak pandemic | National teams

The unexpected change of venue for the Copa América, which was to be in Colombia and Argentina and now would be in Brazil, has generated concern on the part of footballers, according to the associations that fight for their rights.

FIFPRO, the world association of players, expressed in a statement all the concerns that surround those who will be the protagonists of the contest.

“The decision was not only made in the short term, but the new host has an alarming number of COVID-19 cases, which requires a very good and early preparation. The short time in which the initiative was confirmed could lead to serious health consequences for professional footballers, staff and the general public, “he said.

“Along with other international players within soccer, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have clearly stated that public health and safety must be the top priority within the soccer industry, even more so in these extraordinary times.” .

Logistical issues concern FIFPRO: “The decision to transfer hundreds of footballers at such a short notice to compete in a tournament of such complexity opens up a scenario of uncertainty for each of them and their families.”

The association of soccer players Acolfutpro assured that players concentrated in the Colombian National Team expressed those same concerns, although it did not cite specific cases.

For now, the Copa América does not have official authorization from the government of Jair Bolsonaro, although the signs indicate that the tournament could be held in Brazil, with a large number of biosafety regulations.