In the midst of quarantine, Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, sent a letter to Marcelo Tinelli to congratulate him on the social commitment of San Lorenzo during the pandemic.

“I learned that the Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro gave up the Pedro Bidegain Stadium to install mobile sanitary units that allow testing and examining the residents of the Padre Ricciardelli neighborhood, looking for possible cases of Covid-19 “, Infantino’s message began.

Without going any further, FIFA highlighted the work of San Lorenzo during the pandemic: “It comforts me to see this level of commitment to football in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Laudable initiatives such as this, carried out in conjunction with the National Government and that of the City of Buenos Aires, demonstrate that only by joining efforts can we overcome the challenges of today. “

“On behalf of the entire world soccer community, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to you, to the club members, to the neighborhood associations and to the Parroquia Madre del Pueblo, for this initiative to help those who need it most. I also congratulate you for the progress made on the Av. La Plata property to turn it into a containment center for older adults“Infantino wrote.

Finally, the President of FIFA highlighted the values ​​of football: “I believe in this football that contributes to the good of the community, in a spirit of solidarity and participation. The actions of Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro, with its historical social mandate, brings out the essential values ​​of football, which are cooperation, respect and unity, and gives us hope for a better future. Together we are going to win this difficult game, “he closed.

