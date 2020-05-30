FIFA announced this Friday, through an official statement, which will share a risk assessment tool with its 211 member federations to facilitate planning for the restart of all football activities by competition organizers.

The body chaired by Gianni Infantino has prepared a “dossier” developed through a collaboration between the World Health Organization (WHO), the Association of European Clubs (ECA), FIFPRO, the World Forum of Soccer Leagues and the European Leagues for prepare for the return to football “as soon as health authorities and governments consider it safe.”

Includes a list of mitigation measures aimed at reducing the overall risk from concentrations that may contribute to the spread of the coronavirus, as well as instructions for individual and group training sessions held by soccer teams.

FIFA announced that the risk assessment instrument is being disseminated with a document of medical recommendations from the world football organization, “the first contribution of the FIFA medical working group on COVID-19, which was established on April 16 and which includes two heads of the FIFA Medicine Department, a representative of the medical / scientific community from each of the six confederations and two external consultants. “

In addition, he stressed that the WHO and the FIFA Medicine Commission have also participated in the preparation of the document and stated that the objective of the collaboration “is none other” than “protect” the health of all the “actors” of football, assess the risks and consider the factors necessary so that professional and “amateur” football can return to the fields safely.

“The recommendations of the working group will be implemented together with national and international guidelines on public health and concentrations,” he reported.

“The governing bodies of soccer in each country are urged to dialogue with the competent health authorities and to carry out an exhaustive risk assessment to determine whether it is safe to resume activity,” FIFA said in the aforementioned statement.

