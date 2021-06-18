FIFA would have sanctioned the Mexican National Team for a prohibited cry

The Mexican National Team would have already received the first sanction from FIFA after the famous “forbidden cry” was present during the Concacaf Nations League matches.

According to information from journalist Fernando Cevallos, the FIFA I would have already notified the Mexican Football Federation on this new sanction, which will be applied in the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf, heading to Qatar World Cup 2022.

“The first formal FIFA sanction has already arrived for the cry that it will NOT be left alone in an economic fine and will be applied during the qualifying round towards # Qatar2022 … The issue is VERY serious, if it cannot be eradicated NOW, Mexico could be left without a World Cup …”

Although the punishment that Mexico will receive in the Concacaf Qualifiers was not revealed, there is talk that it could be games behind closed doors when Tri will have to receive a rival.

Other punishments that are discussed could be applied in the event of a repeat offense in the future, would be the reduction of points to the Mexican National Team during the tie, which could jeopardize their pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After the incidents in the Concacaf League of Nations, the FMF and Concacaf itself released a new statement for the fans, asking them to respect them during the matches and avoid this type of behavior.

