FIFA would be thinking of launching a World League

04/29/2021 at 8:44 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The member of the FIFA council, Hany Abo Rida, has revealed that FIFA, in collaboration with the African Football Confederation (CAF) and the rest of the confederations, would be willing to launch a World League, as explained on Egyptian television: “We are working on the organization of a World League that will allow three or four teams from Africa to play against Liverpool and the best teams. It is the great challenge we are considering for the next two years.”.

The egyptian who He is also a member of the Executive Committee of CAF, has revealed that the World League project aims to unite the best teams in the world after the resounding failure of the European Super League. The resignation of the English and Italian teams, as well as Atlético de Madrid, have left the ambitious project led by Florentino Pérez mortally wounded.

Abo Rida also assured that CAF is working on an African super league in parallel to the World League that brings together the most prestigious clubs in African football: “Organizing the African Super League is only a proposal, since the football industry is a big financial matter. It is being discussed”.

The World League, after the failure of the European Super League

The news of the World League arrives in the framework of a European crisis due to the launch of a Super League. The competition, which brought together the best teams on the continent, was left in the tightrope after both British and Italian clubs resigned despite being founding clubs. The subsequent departure of Atlético de Madrid has left only FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, whose president, Florentino Pérez, was the architect of the great project.