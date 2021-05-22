FIFA will study viability of more women’s competitions and biennial World Cup

05/21/2021 at 7:53 PM CEST

EFE

The FIFA Congress approved a feasibility study on the creation of new women’s club and national competitions at the proposal of the federations of Jamaica and Saudi Arabia, who proposed that the World Cup be every two years.

Both female and male competitions were included among the eleven points that FIFA President Gianni Infantino listed as a priority in the actions that the organization wants to carry out to achieve world football.

“We all know the value that the World Cup represents and the impact it can have, but I would like to put this debate in a broader context, in that of the international match calendar. In all the analyzes we will give priority to the sports element, not the commercial one. If we do two World Cups every two years we are going to double the income, but we have to consider if the sporting aspect is going to improve, “Infantino said at the post-Congress press conference.

During the event, the FIFA president highlighted the growth of women’s competitions and the growth of 140 to 180 teams in this, as well as the development of women’s club football and the advances in the professionalization of the same “with adapted conditions in each country”.

“Women’s football is going to become in one of the world’s most popular sports. It is not only a sporting achievement, but also a social one, we can be proud, “he said.