The governing body of world football will support its federations to counter the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA announced on Friday that it will financially support its member federations with $ 150 million, to help them cover operating expenses for the years 2019 and 2020.

The governing body of world football reported that it will send the funds in the coming days to its 211 federations as part of economic support program to counter the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, it will pay the pending funds for the years 2019 and 2020 destined to cover operating expenses that are still pending payment under the Forward 2.0 Regulation; This refers in particular to the second payment of 2020, scheduled for July.

Without this decision, the federations would only receive the total funds after having met specific criteria. However, FIFA has decided to transfer them “as a measure of active support”, with the aim of “Safeguarding football in all member federations”.

With this help, FIFA hopes that the federations can “mitigate the negative consequences of Covid-19 in football”, that is, “to fulfill the economic or operational obligations that they may have with respect to their staff and third parties”.

In this sense, the oThe body will ensure that these grants are applied “in full” for the established purpose, and will be subject to audits and standard financial reporting processes.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the pandemic has caused “unprecedented difficulties” in soccer, and that the duty of the world soccer governing body is “to support those who need it most.” “The first thing is to provide financial support immediately to our member federations, since many are having serious problems in this area“He stressed.

“This is the first phase of a far-reaching economic support plan that we are developing to respond to the emergency situation that the global football community is experiencing. In collaboration with our stakeholders, we are evaluating losses and working on the most appropriate and effective response mechanisms in order to implement them in the next phases of the aid plan, “he said.

Europa Press