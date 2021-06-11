FIFA will open a new office in Paris

06/10/2021 at 6:39 PM CEST

.

The President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, attended this Thursday in Paris, together with the President of France, Emmanuel macron, at the inauguration of the Hotel de la Marine, a renovated historic building in which the agency will open a new office.

The opening of this delegation in the French capital, where FIFA was founded in 1904, obeys its vision of making football truly global and strengthening collaboration with international organizations, says the organization.

In a statement, it states that the Paris office “will constitute a strategic base from which to develop football activities and continue to strengthen relations with the members of the entity. From this new location, work will be done in close collaboration with the eleven regional development offices of FIFA worldwide and with FIFA headquarters in Zurich “(Switzerland).

“To achieve our goal and achieve truly global football, FIFA must organize itself in a more balanced and global way. Paris is the birthplace of FIFA, as it was its original headquarters from the institution’s inception in 1904 to 1932. It is one of the most important and truly global cities in the world, very well connected and easily accessible, “he said. Infantino.

The president stressed that France is the country of the current world champions, it was the organizer of the last “really spectacular” Women’s World Cup and “France’s trajectory in the development of football is unparalleled, so, logically, much of the work from the Paris office will be linked to the development activities of our sport. “

“We are fully confident of great achievements in Paris and we are very grateful to the President Macron and his team for the way in which they have collaborated with FIFA to find the ideal location from which to restart our work in Paris, “he said at the inauguration, after which he visited the French team concentrated for the European Championship with the president of the republic and the gala federation.