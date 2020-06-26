.

Oaxaca.- The International Federation of Soccer Association (FIFA) announced Thursday that it has agreed on a $ 1.5 billion aid plan for foreign federations with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the plan, FIFA will use its reserves to provide national federations with a series of grants and interest-free loans to deal with their budget problems.

In the first two phases of the plan, FIFA transferred funds for operational expenses to the federations immediately. In the third stage, « all affected member federations have at their disposal a universal solidarity grant of $ 1 million and another more than $ 500,000 that will be specifically dedicated to women’s football. »

« Likewise, to each confederation affected a subsidy of $ 2 million, » added FIFA.

Member federations can also apply for interest-free loans of up to 35% of their annual audited income. In addition, each confederation will have the possibility of receiving a loan of up to $ 4 million.