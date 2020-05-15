The work carried out by Álvaro Ortiz at the head of the Mexican Association of Professional Soccer Players seems very well-intentioned to us, because he tries to ensure that the labor rights of his members are respected.

That is why Ortiz decided to send a letter to the International Federation of Associated Soccer requesting his intervention and help due to the decision made by the Mexican Soccer Federation and Liga MX in times of pandemic, to eliminate the rise and fall for the next six years.

The highest body that governs this discipline on the planet has already sent you the response in which it informs you and rejects your request, since it is a local case that must be resolved right there.

In other words, and as the popular Antonio Pichurria Reyes puts it colloquially, “this fight is crooked”, because facing FIFA as the AMFpro led by Álvaro Ortiz did, it was difficult for him to win the fight.

In the first instance, because we believe that FIFA, before Álvaro Ortiz’s letter arrived, was already aware of the FMF’s plans to eliminate the Promotion tournament and because it was an affiliate of his, which represents votes in his favor. , I was not going to contradict him.

The last possibility that remains for Ortiz and his people is to go to sue the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), but as things have been moving, we already see it very complicated that the non-conformists will be favored and will finally have to resign themselves to what the Liga MX and FMF offer them compensation. Time will give us the reason.

NINE. We find a photo of the Corona Extra team, which was one of those that gave flavor to the Primera Fuerza soccer of the 70s and in it come players with whom we had to share their friendship and enjoy shells on a court.

One of them, but who was already ahead of us on the journey without return was Óscar Gil, the famous Gilón, he was a real train on the court due to his tremendous corpulence and already running, a threat to the defense that wanted to stop him.

Well, to find out how old he was that Óscar abandoned us on the earthly plane, we contacted his brother Felipe “Conono” Gil, another bone-colored footballer to take away our doubts.

El Conono told us that his beloved friend, on April 9, celebrated nine years of his unfortunate departure. Without a doubt, a tremendous player, but also Gilón was an excellent human being.

And we will try to keep remembering in our future comments the old glories of soccer in Culiacán, both alive and those who have already gone to heaven.

REFLECTION. Knowing how to put ourselves in the shoes of others will help us understand them much better.