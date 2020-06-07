Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Many parts of the world attempt to return to normal after intense measures to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19). Among some events that try to return to their normal operations are soccer games and other sporting events. However, it is not yet possible to resume them completely, as the recommendations for social distancing would not be followed, which means that the stadiums will be empty. Viewers will be able to watch the game through TV broadcasts and to capture a bit of the hustle and bustle of the stands, it was announced that some broadcasts will feature the FIFA game cheerleaders.

To prevent some people from losing interest in Premier League soccer games due to the lack of excitement from the chants and batons of fans who meet in stadiums, the Sky Sports television network announced that when it Resume this European league on June 17, the broadcast games will have the audio of the renowned soccer game, which is expected to be mixed with the narrations of the commentators of each game.

According to Sky Sports (via Eurogamer), this will be done in order to “replicate the vibrant atmosphere of Premier League matches, so that fans do not miss the noise that accompanies every action.” In case you prefer not to have this auxiliary audio, viewers will be able to turn it off and only listen to the commentators’ narration.

“We want Sky Sports viewers to continue to feel it and have the best experience possible even though they may not be in the stadiums or watch it with family or friends,” said Sky Sports Managing Director Robert Webster.

FIFA 20 has been key to keeping football fans entertained

After the suspension of the sporting events at the beginning of the year as a precautionary measure to avoid contagion of coronavirus, sports fans not only missed many important leagues, but also could not witness the new edition of the Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020 , which were postponed until next year, as happened with UEFA EURO 2020.

However, thanks to video games, some major league organizers around the world found a way to continue their passion for playing soccer. We say this because there were remote FIFA 20 tournaments, in which players from sports clubs participated.

Since we are talking about FIFA 20, a game by Electronic Arts, we inform you that in sports titles there is usually a lot of discrimination, so, in order to combat insults related to racism and other toxic behaviors, EA Sports announced several measures that it will take to eradicate them, in a clear attempt to make a significant change amid the protests that aim to eliminate this kind of discrimination.

FIFA 20 is the latest edition of the Electronic Arts soccer simulator. If you want to know more about it, we invite you to visit its file or consult our written review.

