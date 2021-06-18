FIFA Ultimate Team allows you to see the cards of packs before buying them

Electronic Arts introduced an important novelty in the last hours: FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team now lets you preview packs before purchasing. The measure was announced within the framework of the “FUTbol Festival” campaign and aims to silence criticism against the game mode.

As announced by EA, now players can see what’s inside a FIFA Ultimate Team pack before you buy it. In this way, the developer study wants to show that it “does not promote” gambling.

It is worth noting that the preview is only available in the packs of the FIFA Ultimate Team store in FIFA 21. Those obtained by other means, such as those obtained by fulfilling objectives or the rewards of Division Rivals, will continue to work as usual they are currently doing and cannot be previewed.

You can now review the content of the FIFA Ultimate Team packs in FIFA 21

Previewable packages are now identified, and users can access them to review them completely. Electronic Arts has made it clear that the simple fact of accessing a pack does not mean expressing the will to buy it. Those who do wish to purchase it will find the corresponding button and must reconfirm the transaction, choosing whether to pay with Coins of FIFA Ultimate Team o FIFA Points.

Although the same envelope can be previewed multiple times, FIFA 21 imposes a time limit on other packs that are of the same type. In the images released by Electronic Arts you can see waits of more than 20 hours. If this time is consumed before making the purchase, the seen envelope expires and is replaced by a new one.

FIFA 21 adopts, in this way, interesting measures in FIFA Ultimate Team. We will have to see the package preview remains once the “FUTbol Festival” ends on July 16. In its announcement, EA simply states that “the other packs” will return to the Ultimate Team store when the current campaign closes.

Ultimate Team is a money-making machine for developers of the FIFA, NHL and Madden NFL franchises. In the last fiscal year, the company raised more than 1.6 billion dollars only thanks to this game mode.

