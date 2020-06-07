Afp

Sunday, June 7, 2020

Paris. FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated that he hopes to present a financial aid plan for soccer in the coming weeks during the meeting of the Council of the world body, in a video message addressed to member associations.

In a spirit of constructive consultation and with the interest of football as a whole in mind, FIFA is working tirelessly to present a solution in the coming weeks, he explained.

We are developing a system that is both pragmatic and also based on the needs of its beneficiaries. We want the spectrum of this plan to be as wide as possible, which obviously includes women’s football, she added.

It must function in a modern, efficient and transparent way, which implies a solid governance structure, capable of offering financial aid, he said.

At the end of April, the world soccer organization already delivered 150 million dollars to its 211 federations in advance, all the aid planned for the years 2019 and 2020.

The crisis of the Covid-19, which caused the stoppage of competitions and the postponement in a year of some such as the European Championship and the Copa América, had a serious impact on the accounts of soccer players.

In France, the president of the federation, Noël Le Graët, estimated the losses suffered by the FFF at around 10 million euros, in an interview with ..

At the European level, UEFA announced in late April that it was giving 236.5 million euros ($ 267.6 million) to its members to help them overcome the difficulties linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another theme evoked by Infantino was the international calendar. This must be reformed after the modifications that have affected the championships.

In consultation with the different parties, we approach a balanced solution, which takes into account the difficulties and needs of each one, he concluded.