FIFA suspends the associations of Chad and Pakistan

04/07/2021 at 11:03 CEST

EFE

The FIFA announced this Wednesday the suspension of the football federations of Chad due to government interference and Pakistan due to third-party interference, as reported in a statement.

In the same precise as the FIFA Council has made this decision regarding the Chad Federation (FTFA) by “government interference”, after “permanently withdrawing the powers delegated” to the federative body, establishing a national committee for the temporary management of football and taking control of the premises.

This suspension “will be lifted once the relevant government decisions have been reversed and the FTFA and its leadership, headed by the President Moctar Mahamoud Hamidhave confirmed to FIFA that the FTFA premises are back under their control. “

Chad is already eliminated from World Cup 2022 after falling before Sudan last September. His last match played before this suspension dates from November 2020.

The suspension of the Pakistan Federation (PFF) must be “to third party interference” that “constitutes a serious violation of the Statutes.” “This situation was caused by the recent hostile takeover of the PFF headquarters in Lahore by a group of protesters and by the alleged decision of certain persons to dismiss the PFF standardization committee appointed by FIFA and directed by Haroon Malik, and to deliver the address of the PFF to Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah“, argues.

FIFA recalls that it already sent a letter in which it warned that in the event that the “illegitimate occupation of the PFF headquarters was not withdrawn and the holders recognized by FIFA were not allowed free access to the building to play its mandate, the matter would immediately be submitted to the Bureau of the Council for a decision. “

“As the situation has not changed, the Bureau of the Council has decided to suspend the PFF. This suspension will only be lifted once FIFA has received confirmation from the PFF standardization committee that the premises, the accounts, the PFF’s administration and communication channels are once again under its full control and that it can continue to carry out its mandate without further obstacles, “he says.

Pakistan fell from the World Cup qualifiers in June 2019, when they were eliminated by the national team of Cambodia. His home game was played in Qatar and to date it is the last official game he has played.