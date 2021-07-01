FIFA, STAR WARS, Mortal Kombat and much more for less than 15 euros

These Google Stadia offers are impossible to resist.

Google and its platform of video games in the cloud Stadia, are again in the news. This time it is nothing bad but quite the opposite. The big G has just announced some great deals on some of its best titles that are simply impossible to resist.

A total of six games including FIFA; Mortal Kombat, Madden NFL, and more at a takedown price. For less than 15 euros. We repeat. Six incredible games for just 15 euros each. Crazy.

Google Stadia throws the house out the window with great deals

One of the things that is criticized the most about Google Stadia is its catalog of titles somewhat scarce if we compare it with other more veteran platforms. The other thing that is criticized is the price of these games. As well, Google has decided to solve this problem and has just announced some incredible offers of six of its best titles.

Specifically, we can obtain the following games at demolition prices:

FIFA 21: 14.70 euros (before 69.99 euros) Immortals Fenix ​​Rising: 14.70 euros (before 69.99 euros)Judgment: 10 euros (before 39.99 euros) Madden NFL 21: 11.90 euros (before 69.99 euros)Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate: 15 euros (before 59.99 euros) STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order: 19 euros (before 49.99 euros) How to try Google Stadia Pro for free

In order to enjoy these spectacular offers, you must access the Stadia Store and be subscribed to Stadia PRO, which costs 9.99 euros per month. But do not worry because if you register for the first time, Google offers a completely free month of PRO which will help you to buy some of these games (or all) at a reduced price.

Remember that the games you buy on Google Stadia are yours forever, regardless of whether or not you pay the PRO subscription per month.

Related topics: Google, Games

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow