The instrument includes mitigation measures to reduce the risk derived from concentrations that may contribute to the Covid-19 contagion.

With the aim of facilitating planning for a return to football activity around the world, FIFA shared with its 211 member associations a “risk assessment tool”.

“This resource has been developed through a collaboration between the World Health Organization (WHO), the Association of European Clubs (ECA), FIFPRO, the World Soccer League Forum and the European Leagues,” said FIFA.

The governing body explained that This instrument “includes a list of mitigation measures aimed at reducing the global risk derived from concentrations that may contribute to the Covid-19 contagion, as well as indications for the individual and group training sessions held by the soccer teams ”.

Along with this document, a series of FIFA medical recommendations is also disseminated, the first contribution of the FIFA medical task force on the coronavirus, which was established on April 16.

“The objective of this collaboration is none other than protect the health of all football players, assess risks and consider the factors necessary for professional and amateur football to return to the fields safely, “said FIFA.

He stated that the recommendations of the working group will be implemented together with national and international guidelines on public health and concentrations.

“Is that the resumption of football activities should not put at risk the health of people or society. Also, if it is returned to the fields, it will be done on the basis of objective health information to guarantee safety and that there is no risk of increasing the rate of local coronavirus contagion, ”he said. (Ntx)