FIFA reveals its position on the arrival of the European Super League

The FIFA has expressed tonight, through a statement, its “disapproval of a ‘closed and divided European league'”. The highest world football organization thus follows the announcement made tonight by twelve of the main European clubs to create a new competition, the Super League.

The agreement has been signed by the Spanish clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, the Italians, Milan, Inter and Juventus and the English Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. Soon there will be three more invited teams.

FIFA indicates that “it wishes to clarify that it stands firm in favor of solidarity in football and of a model of equitable redistribution that can contribute to the development of football as a sport, especially worldwide, since the development of world football is the main mission “of the organism.

“In our opinion, and in accordance with our statutes, any football competition, whether national, regional or global, should always reflect the fundamental principles of solidarity, inclusion, integrity and equitable financial redistribution,” he says.

“FIFA and the six confederations would like to reiterate and that such a competition would not be recognized by either FIFA or the confederations. Consequently, no club or player that participates in the Superliga may participate in any international competition”, Infantino in January 2021 pic.twitter. com / Sp2gNYZwJ2 – VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 18, 2021

The highest world football organization points out that “the governing bodies of football must use all legal, sports and diplomatic means to ensure that this continues to be the case” and ensures that “in this context” “it cannot but express its disapproval of a ‘league closed and divided European ‘which is outside the structures of international football and which does not respect the aforementioned principles “.

In defense of unity in world football, FIFA “calls on all parties involved in the heated discussions to engage in a calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game and in a spirit of solidarity and fair play” and notes that “he will do whatever is necessary to contribute to a harmonized path in the general interest of football.”