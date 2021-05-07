FIFA returns to take out scholarships to train female coaches

05/07/2021 at 10:33 AM CEST

FIFA has just reopened the application process for one of its major initiatives launched five years ago. Its about sixth training scholarship program of coaches.

Through this program, the highest body in world football seeks increase the number of qualified coaches in the professional circuit and simplify the mechanisms for obtaining qualifications for female players and access to jobs as coaches at the end of their career. But also another of the great objectives is to train and motivate the players and coaches to ensure that they have a lasting career in football

To be eligible for a training scholarship for coaches, applicants must meet a number of criteria how to be in possession of a minimum C license; train a team that is participating in a competition and the acceptance test of the technical management training course indicated in the application. All applicants must submit a form confirming that they meet the requirements listed above.

There will be two admission periods

In 2021, there will be two admission periods for this program. No more than one candidate per member federation may be presented in each period. The first installment is dated June 30, 2021, with October 31 being the second option for this admission period. Applications received after October 31, 2021 will be evaluated in the 2022 admission periods. This initiative seeks to accelerate the growth of women’s football in your country and achieve the goals for the benefit of women.