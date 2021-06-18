FIFA punishes Mexico for screaming: fine and two games without an audience

MEXICO CITY.

Mexico was punished for FIFA for the homophobic scream that was heard in the matches of the qualifying tournament of the Concacaf, to the Olympic Games, specifically in the matches of Mexico-Dominican Republic and Mexico vs. United States.

We have received a sanction from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for the screams heard during the Concacaf qualifying tournament, for the Olympic Games, in the specific matches of Mexico-Dominican Republic and Mexico vs. United States. This sanction includes two official home games behind closed doors. In addition to an economic sanction equivalent to 60 mi Swiss francs (one million 343 thousand Mexican pesos) ”, said Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF.

FIFA’s disciplinary measures include: fine, playing one or more matches behind closed doors, deduction of points / losing the match, exclusion from a competition or tournament and relegation of a category.

Yon de Luisa urged fans who are not willing to behave in the stadium not to harm millions of Mexicans who want to support the Tricolor.

“Let’s stop the cry please that, in addition to being discriminatory, far from identifying ourselves as the great hobby that we are is distancing us from our National Team, “he said.

The manager explained that it is intended that the Mexican National Team continue to play at the Azteca Stadium and play with “all of our people, so surely we will continue to make the effort so that people’s behavior can be modified.”

ald

